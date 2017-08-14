Game of Thrones: Will Jon Snow Ride a Dragon? | Vanity Fair

When Daenerys Targaryen went zooming around the sky last week torching Lannisters and Tarlys, some Game of Thrones fans had a question or two about the Dragon Queen’s strategies. Would it have made more sense for her to bring all three dragons instead of her Dothraki riders if a show of force and intimidation was her end goal? But others have pointed out that with Daenerys perhaps only able to entirely control Drogon (though she handled her other two dragons pretty capably in the Battle of Meereen), she can’t risk using all three in battle.

So, will she ever get some help riding those dragons? All signs point to yes. Those riders will need a particular set of skills, but there are three clear candidates for Daenerys’s remaining two dragons—especially after a dazzling interaction between Jon Snow and Drogon in this week’s episode, “Eastwatch.” Jon is the first character other than Daenerys in seven seasons to make contact with a dragon and live to tell the tale.