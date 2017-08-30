Was It Ice Or Fire? -- 'Game Of Thrones' Director Explains That Shocking Ice Dragon Scene

All hope for a swift defeat of the Night King’s army came crumbling down with the Wall in the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf.”

While nothing good was ever to come from the White Walkers’ commander-in-chief laying his cold, undead hands on Viserion, now viewers have seen the ice dragon’s destructive capabilities up close.

But what, exactly, does an ice dragon breathe? Ice? Fire? We talked to “Dragon and the Wolf” director Jeremy Podeswa to get the details.

“The way I looked at it was, when the sept burned down, that was green fire, and so then the dragon is going to have some kind of blueish fire,” he said. “It’s certainly still fire — it has the ability to burn the Wall and melt snow. But it’s going to have a different kind of magical quality to it, because it’s coming from an undead dragon.”