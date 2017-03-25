A brief refresher on Karl Marx, the fakeness of 'Cultural Marxism', and some thoughts on the future.

Meet Olly, my new favorite YouTuber. Clear and concise. Intelligent and unboring.

Whether you love or hate Karl Marx, the impact of his work over the past century-and-a-half is undeniable.

Why all the hubbub? Here's a quick recap:

Philosophy and economics! Part 1 of my series on Karl Marx. We talk about capitalism, exploitation, labour, and the working class. Watch on YouTube

More economic philosophy from Karl Marx, talking about the problems of capitalism, Alienation, labour, and business. Watch on YouTube

What is Cultural Marxism? What is the conspiracy theory around the Frankfurt school; how is it linked to right wing white nationalism and political correctness? Watch on YouTube

How will information technology affect capitalism and the future of economics? How did Thatcher and Reagan pave the way for David Cameron, Hillary Clinton, and the politics of today? Watch on YouTube

Bonus video -- Should the Rich Help the Poor?

Do people and countries with money have a duty to aid those in poverty? How are human rights affected by capitalism? What about reparations for colonialism and slavery? And isn't this a very bourgeois way of thinking anyway? Watch on YouTube

Bonus video -- Was Jesus a Marxist?

What do Jesus and Marx have in common, and what can an atheist get out of the New Testament? Watch on YouTube

Bonus video -- Ayn Rand's Objectivism.

Rand is "Capitalism's pet philosopher," so let's look at Objectivism, which she described in Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead. Watch on YouTube

Check out the rest of Olly's channel at YouTube -- PhilosophyTube.