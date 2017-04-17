Need a break from today? Take a tour of Ancient Rome through the lens of its architecture.

I came across this lecture series a couple of years ago on Yale's YouTube channel. It's enjoyable, educational, and best of all it can relax you and take your mind off of things.

With tensions running so high of late, I thought I'd offer this up for anyone wanting to take a bit of a mental vacation from the present.

Professor Diana Kleiner covers pretty much everything ever constructed by Roman hands: streets and sewers; aqueducts and baths; temples and palaces; houses and tombs; theaters and amphitheaters; and a fair amount of the art and decoration that came along with it all, especially from the well-preserved houses of Pompeii.

Here are the first 5 lectures in a semester-long series of 23.

The full series can be found here.

Roman Architecture (HSAR 252) Professor Kleiner introduces the wide variety of Roman buildings covered in the course and links them with the theme of Roman urbanism. The lecture ranges from early Roman stone construction to such masterpieces of Roman concrete architecture as the Colosseum and Pantheon. Traveling from Rome and Pompeii across the vast Roman Empire, Professor Kleiner stops in such locales as North Africa and Jordan to explore the plans of cities and their individual edifices: temples, basilicas, theaters, amphitheaters, bath complexes, and tombs. The lecture culminates with reference to the impact of Roman architecture on post-antique architectural design and building practice. 00:00 - Chapter 1. Introduction: Roman Urbanism

09:47 - Chapter 2. The Urban Grid and Public Architecture

24:41 - Chapter 3. Bathing, Entertainment, and Housing in the Roman City

37:06 - Chapter 4. Roman Tombs, Aqueducts, and the Lasting Impact of Roman Architecture Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://open.yale.edu/courses This course was recorded in Spring 2009. Watch on YouTube

Roman Architecture (HSAR 252) Professor Kleiner traces the evolution of Roman architecture from its beginnings in the eight-century B.C. Iron Age through the late Republican period. The lecture features traditional Roman temple architecture as a synthesis of Etruscan and Greek temple types, early defensive wall building in Rome and environs, and a range of technologies and building practices that made this architecture possible. City planning in such early Roman colonies as Cosa and Ostia is also discussed, as are examples of the first uses of the arch and of concrete construction, two elements that came to dominate Roman architectural practice. The lecture ends with an analysis of typical late Republican temples at Rome, Cori, and Tivoli. 00:00 - Chapter 1. Romulus Founds Rome

10:05 - Chapter 2. Defensive Stone Walls and Regular Town Planning

27:37 - Chapter 3. Early Republican Architecture

45:06 - Chapter 4. The Hellenization of Late Republican Temple Architecture

01:03:20 - Chapter 5. The Advent of the Corinthian Order Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://open.yale.edu/courses This course was recorded in Spring 2009. Watch on YouTube

Roman Architecture (HSAR 252) Professor Kleiner discusses the revolution in Roman architecture resulting from the widespread adoption of concrete in the late second and first centuries B.C. She contrasts what she calls innovative Roman architecture with the more traditional buildings already surveyed and documents a shift from the use of concrete for practical purposes to an exploration of its expressive possibilities. The lecture concludes with a discussion of the Sanctuary of Fortuna Primigenia at Palestrina, an impressive terraced complex that uses concrete to transform a mountain into a work of architecture, with ramps and stairs leading from one level to the next and porticoes revealing panoramic views of nature and of man-made architectural forms. 00:00 - Chapter 1. Roman Concrete and the Revolution in Roman Architecture

13:26 - Chapter 2. The First Experiments in Roman Concrete Construction

25:11 - Chapter 3. Sanctuaries and the Expressive Potential of Roman Concrete Construction

41:28 - Chapter 4. Innovations in Concrete at Rome: The Tabularium and The Theater of Marcellus

56:56 - Chapter 5. Concrete Transforms a Mountain at Palestrina Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://open.yale.edu/courses This course was recorded in Spring 2009. Watch on YouTube

Roman Architecture (HSAR 252) Professor Kleiner explores the civic, commercial, and religious buildings of Pompeii, an overview made possible only because of an historical happenstance--the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79, which buried the city at the height of its development. While the lecture features the resort town's public architecture--its forum, basilica, temples, amphitheater, theater, and bath complexes--Professor Kleiner also describes such fixtures of daily life as a bakery and a fast food restaurant. The lecture culminates with a brief overview of tomb architecture in Pompeii and a moving account of what happened to the inhabitants of the city of Pompeii when disaster struck. 00:00 - Chapter 1. Introduction to Pompeii and the Citys History

11:08 - Chapter 2. The Early Settlement and the Forum at Pompeii

21:37 - Chapter 3. The Capitolium and Basilica of Pompeii

30:33 - Chapter 4. Pompeiis Entertainment District: The Amphitheater, Theater, and Music Hall

46:00 - Chapter 5. Bath Complexes at Pompeii

58:28 - Chapter 6. Daily Life and the Eruption of Vesuvius Complete course materials are available at the Open Yale Courses website: http://open.yale.edu/courses This course was recorded in Spring 2009. Watch on YouTube