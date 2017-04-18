Description from the archive page:

Mike Duncan grew up outside of Seattle, WA and has a degree in Political Science from Western Washington University. After completing The History of Rome podcast he studied Public History at Texas State University but dropped everything to move to Madison WI where he now changes diapers, writes short cartoon histories and produces the Revolutions Podcast.

I believe this was produced between 2007 and 2013. I've had it bookmarked for some time, and even though I haven't finished it, I've heard enough to be able to recommend it.

It's pretty good. His narrative is appropriately detailed, yet still entertaining.

Early on, you'll probably notice some annoying but common mispronunciations (things like 'pleeb' instead of pleb), and some not so common (like 'pompoolius' instead of pompilius), but that seems to change later in the series. He must have been getting some feedback from his listeners about that. Also, you may notice minor errors now and then, but they are rare and he usually corrects them the following podcast.

Overall, it's definitely worth listening to if you're interested in this sort of thing. The story of Rome is long and complex, and he does a good job telling it. The chronologically-ordered segments seem to average around 15 minutes in length.

