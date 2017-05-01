Newsvine

dignitatem societatis

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 6 Comments: 2690 Since: Mar 2011

A quick question for Trump supporters who self-identify as American Patriots.

By dignitatem societatis
Mon May 1, 2017 7:03 PM
Let's face it. Trump likes tyrants.

  • He just can't bring himself to criticize Putin.
  • He has invited Duterte to the White House.
  • He congratulated Erdogen on worming his way into a dictatorship.
  • He said he would be honored to meet Kim Jong Un. Honored!

 

I'm pretty sure we could all agree that if the United States stood for anything at its founding, it was disdain for tyranny and opposition to tyrants.

So here's the question: How in the world, as self-described Patriots and self-appointed Defenders of the Republic, can you actually support an American President who repeatedly expresses respect and admiration for tyrants?

