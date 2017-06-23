Newsvine

A New Antarctic-Proof Greenhouse Heads South to Polar Scientists - Scientific American

In the endless winter that is Antarctica, the picture of decadence is a juicy strawberry. Research scientists at the Neumayer III polar station may soon be so lucky as to count the treat—and other fresh fruits and vegetables—as part of their diets: engineers at the German Aerospace Center are currently building them a year-round greenhouse.

This thing may be just a tiny test platform, but it's pretty cool.

From the EDEN ISS website:

The goal of the EDEN ISS project is to advance controlled environment agriculture technologies beyond the state-of-the-art. It focuses on ground demonstration of plant cultivation technologies and their application in space. EDEN ISS develops safe food production for on-board the International Space Station (ISS) and for future human space exploration vehicles and planetary outposts.

 

