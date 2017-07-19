HBO's Confederate will depict alternate timeline where south won US civil war

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones, are bringing a new series to the network that will offer an alternative take on the American civil war.

Confederate, depicting the events leading up to a third conflict between the north and south, will be written by the showrunners and take place in an alternative timeline in which the southern states have successfully seceded, “giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution”.

A statement released by HBO read: “The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone – freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.”