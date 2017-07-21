The Star Trek: Discovery exhibit opened on Thursday at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery, located a couple of blocks away from Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center. On display are genuine props, costumes and sketches from Discovery, a captain’s chair where you can take photos and a Star Trek gift shop. There are plenty of Starfleet (and some Federation civilian) costumes and props on display to feed the Discovery-craving fans.
SDCC17: See The Federation and Starfleet Costumes and Props From 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 3:05 AM
