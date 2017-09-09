Game of Thrones' Dragonstone is a real place. Thousands of fans might ruin it.

Daenerys Targaryen came home across the Narrow Sea to Dragonstone in season seven of Game of Thrones. From Dorne to the Iron Islands to the North, visitors arrived to bend the knee.

Now that’s happening in real life as well, as Game of Thrones acolytes come to bend the knee at the actual location of Dragonstone — the steps leading to San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, a church and one-time monastery, near the village of Bakio in the Basque region of Spain. Some 75,000 tourists walked, literally, in the steps of Daenerys this July.

According to the Spanish daily El Pais, that means some 2,400 people a day, made the monumental schlep up a narrow and crumbling flight of ancient stairs in order to feel a touch closer to the mother of dragons. (The steps are real; the palace, in the show, is computer generated).